Inside Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Latest Intitiative

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been helping others their whole lives, but especially in the past year and a half. After stepping away from their roles as senior members of the royal family in January 2020, a move they announced on Instagram, the pair have transformed their lives and their work to focus on giving back. Given that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex underwent struggles with access to mental health awareness and systemic racism, which they revealed in a televised, tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, the two have taken strides in changing the world with several different initiatives.

During the pandemic, Meghan and Harry have called for global access for the COVID-19 vaccine with Global Citizen's VAX Live; they've partnered with Procter & Gamble to help build more compassionate, equitable, and inclusive communities around the world; and they've collaborated with Winfrey again on a mental health-focused documentary series for Apple TV+ titled "The Me You Can't See."

Lately, the Sussexes have been all about putting in the work towards a better world. So, what's their latest charitable initiative? Read on to learn all about it!