The Real Reason Fans Are Losing It Over Prince William

The royal family has dealt with a lot of drama in the past few years, including the fact that, in 2020, Prince Charles reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus. The same can be said for his son, Prince William, who apparently became very ill. In fact, the second heir to the throne was in such bad shape, that those around him were apparently incredibly worried. That's surely one of the reasons why those who adore the royals were happy to see the Duke of Cambridge post a special photo to Instagram on May 20.

"On Tuesday, I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine," William's caption read. He then added, "To all those working on the vaccine rollout — thank you for everything you've done and continue to do."

In the image, William can be seen in a mask and a rather casual outfit. Instead of the suit that we normally see him in, he was wearing jeans and a long-sleeve shirt. Granted, in order to receive the vaccination shot, he had to pull up one sleeve and expose his entire arm. While that sounds perfectly normal, fans were absolutely losing it over the photo. Why? Well, there was something particular about the prince that was pretty shocking and totally buzz-worthy! Keep scrolling to learn more!