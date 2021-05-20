Dax Shepard Opens Up About Sobriety And Why He Was Banned From Conan O'Brien

The following article contains mentions of addiction.

Dax Shepard has been honest with fans about his journey to sobriety, admitting in September 2020 that he had relapsed during the pandemic lockdown. And in a May 2021 episode of "The Pursuit of Healthiness with Blake Griffin," the actor spoke about the concept of hitting rock bottom. "We do have this notion of a bottom, but (for) most of the recovering addicts I know, there's multiple, multiple bottoms," Shepard told the podcast host.

The star also reflected on the moment in an airport bar when he realized that his career success wouldn't fix his issues with addiction. "I'm now famous. And I recognize I have every single thing I ever wanted," Shepard said to Griffin, via USA Today. "I am at my lowest point emotionally." He added that something "has got to be very broken about that," given that he had "everything I said was going to make me feel good" but still felt "terrible."

"You're kind of justifying your misery because you don't have this thing," the actor continued. "I had the luxury of getting all that and it wasn't. That's actually about the scariest place you can be... I was like, 'Oh, it's just 'cause I don't have anything. If I get this, I won't feel this way.' Well, I got it and I still felt that way. And that's very scary." Shepard also spoke about how addiction affected his personal life and his career. Keep reading to find out more.