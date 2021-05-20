How Much Is Danny Masterson Worth?

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.

Actor Danny Masterson went from starring on "That '70s Show" and Netflix's "The Ranch" to standing in a courtroom where he faces 45 years in jail if convicted for allegedly raping several women in the early 2000s.

Masterson went back to court on May 18 to stand trial. According to Newsweek, Masterson was charged with "three counts of rape by force or fear." The rape allegations against the actor by multiple women were made public in 2017, via TV Line, but Masterson wasn't formally charged until 2020, per The New York Times. The trial did not start until May 2021.

The former star of "The Ranch" is in criminal court for the charges against him, but Masterson is also fighting a civil lawsuit. In 2019, the women who claimed that Masterson raped them filed a civil suit against the actor and the Church of Scientology for stalking and harassment. (Masterson and his wife, Bijou Phillips, are active and high-profile members of the Church of Scientology.)

Given his legal issues, what is Masterson's net worth?

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).