How Much Is Danny Masterson Worth?
The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.
Actor Danny Masterson went from starring on "That '70s Show" and Netflix's "The Ranch" to standing in a courtroom where he faces 45 years in jail if convicted for allegedly raping several women in the early 2000s.
Masterson went back to court on May 18 to stand trial. According to Newsweek, Masterson was charged with "three counts of rape by force or fear." The rape allegations against the actor by multiple women were made public in 2017, via TV Line, but Masterson wasn't formally charged until 2020, per The New York Times. The trial did not start until May 2021.
The former star of "The Ranch" is in criminal court for the charges against him, but Masterson is also fighting a civil lawsuit. In 2019, the women who claimed that Masterson raped them filed a civil suit against the actor and the Church of Scientology for stalking and harassment. (Masterson and his wife, Bijou Phillips, are active and high-profile members of the Church of Scientology.)
Given his legal issues, what is Masterson's net worth?
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Danny Masterson's court battles have hurt his career
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Masterson has a net worth of $8 million. He was fired from the Netflix series "The Ranch" in 2017, after the L.A. police investigation against Masterson was made public. The actor denies any wrongdoing, but the charges against Masterson have impacted his net worth.
Masterson is best known for his role on the hit sitcom "That '70s Show," but he started acting when he was 4. According to Celebrity Net Worth, by the time Masterson was 16, he had appeared in over 100 TV commercials for national brands.
"That '70s Show" made Masterson rich. After the popular sitcom ended in 2006, Masterson found limited success in movies and tv, catching another career break in 2016 when he starred with his former co-star Ashton Kutcher on "The Ranch" for two seasons.
When the criminal investigation against Masterson was announced in 2017, fans urged Netflix to cancel "The Ranch." The streamer canceled Masterson instead, and then his agency UTA dropped him in December 2017 (via The Hollywood Reporter). Masterson's career will likely never be the same after the allegations against him.