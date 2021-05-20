The Strange Twist In Leah Remini And Danny Masterson's Feud
The feud between Leah Remini and Danny Masterson has taken a new turn. According to TMZ, Masterson is making some pretty wild claims about the "King of Queens" star — again. There is clearly no love lost between the two actors; Masterson is a high-profile member of The Church of Scientology, while Remini is an outspoken ex-follower of the church.
Since her departure, Remini has become a pariah in the Scientology world. After leaving in 2012, she wrote the book "Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology" in 2015. In 2016, Remini spilled tea on the organization's inner workings once again with the A&E series "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath." Remini's series ended in 2019, but the Church claimed that her TV show resulted in "assassination threats against the leader of the Scientology religion," per TMZ.
Following her efforts to shine a light on the group, Remini made a number of high-profile celebrity enemies involved with the group, including Kirstie Alley, Tom Cruise, and Masterson. In 2020, after Los Angeles prosecutors announced that Masterson had been charged with rapes of three women, Remini immediately reacted. "Finally, victims are being heard when it comes to Scientology! Praise the lord!" The actor tweeted. "This is just the beginning Scientology, your days of getting away with it is coming to an end!"
While Remini may see justice being served, Masterson sees something else entirely. Keep reading to find out more.
Danny Masterson filed some strange court papers
According to TMZ, Danny Masterson claims that Leah Remini is quite a villain. The outlet reported Masterson filed court papers claiming Remini was "pushing the LAPD to get him prosecuted" for rape and threatened to "put them on blast" if the police did not prosecute. Apparently, Masterson believes that the tiny "King of Queens" star was powerful enough to scare the police department of the United States' second-largest city.
Masterson claims Remini's "meddling in his case was so outrageous," that she even had Los Angeles police detective moonlighting as her bodyguard. Buckle in, because it gets weirder. According to Page Six, Masterson blames Remini for the charges, and claims that she is using her celebrity status to manipulate prosecutors. The actor has been charged with raping three women between 2001 and 2003. Masterson denies all the accusations.
TMZ reported that "The Ranch" star says Remini "encouraged" the victims to file reports with the Los Angeles Police Department and to report the crime. Masterson's Scientology ties run deep, as does their feud. Previously, Masterson accused Remini of "religious bigotry" after leaving the church and urging others to cut ties. Don't expect these two to bury their hatchet any time soon.