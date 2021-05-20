The Strange Twist In Leah Remini And Danny Masterson's Feud

The feud between Leah Remini and Danny Masterson has taken a new turn. According to TMZ, Masterson is making some pretty wild claims about the "King of Queens" star — again. There is clearly no love lost between the two actors; Masterson is a high-profile member of The Church of Scientology, while Remini is an outspoken ex-follower of the church.

Since her departure, Remini has become a pariah in the Scientology world. After leaving in 2012, she wrote the book "Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology" in 2015. In 2016, Remini spilled tea on the organization's inner workings once again with the A&E series "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath." Remini's series ended in 2019, but the Church claimed that her TV show resulted in "assassination threats against the leader of the Scientology religion," per TMZ.

Following her efforts to shine a light on the group, Remini made a number of high-profile celebrity enemies involved with the group, including Kirstie Alley, Tom Cruise, and Masterson. In 2020, after Los Angeles prosecutors announced that Masterson had been charged with rapes of three women, Remini immediately reacted. "Finally, victims are being heard when it comes to Scientology! Praise the lord!" The actor tweeted. "This is just the beginning Scientology, your days of getting away with it is coming to an end!"

