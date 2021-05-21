Prince Harry Speaks Out About Why Meghan Markle Cried Before The Oprah Interview Aired

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to sit down with Oprah Winfrey for a candid interview that would allow them to tell their side of the story. The interview, which aired on CBS back on March 7, was really the first time that Harry and Meghan were able to speak out on their own terms. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared several bombshells about life in the UK, what they experienced living under the monarchy's rule, and the challenges they faced, which ultimately caused them to step down and move away.

In Harry's new AppleTV+ docuseries, "The Me You Can't See," he revealed that the interview with Oprah "was about being real, being authentic and hopefully sharing an experience that we know is incredibly relatable to a lot of people around the world despite our unique privileged position" (via People). Many of the things that Harry and Meghan told Oprah made headlines, and are still talked about months after the interview aired. However, while they received their fair share of support — and criticism — there is something that many people didn't know; Meghan cried before the interview aired. Keep reading to find out why Meghan was so upset.