T.I. Has Something To Say About The Sexual Assault Allegations Against Him
The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.
The scandal surrounding T.I. is one that we all can't ignore. The Atlanta rapper, born Clifford Harris, and his wife, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, are under investigation for multiple instances of sexual assault across multiple states. Attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn is representing nearly a dozen people who claim they were drugged and sexually assaulted by the couple between the years of 2005 and 2018. Other accusations include kidnapping, false imprisonment, intimidation, and forced ingestion of illegal narcotics.
In May 2021, Las Vegas' Metropolitan Police Department closed a sexual assault case involving the couple because the statute of limitations had expired, per The Las Vegas Review-Journal. In order to move forward with a sexual assault investigation in Nevada, a report must be filed within 20 years. Prior to 2015, the statute of limitations expired after four years. Since the law is not retroactive, crimes occurring before 2015 are still under the former four-year statute.
Although one case was closed, there are several more cases to go, including a new case in Los Angeles, Calif. dated back to 2005, as of press time. The sexual assault scandal has cost T.I. and Tiny their VH1 reality show, "T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle." The "Whatever You Like" rapper is also reportedly not returning for the third installment of Marvel's "Ant-Man" franchise, per Variety. Doubling down on his denial, T.I. is addressing the allegations the best way he knows how: through his music.
T.I. further denies sexual assault claims in new song
As the sexual assault investigation continues, T.I. is claiming his innocence on his song, "What It's Come To." On the track, T.I. directly addresses his sexual assault accusers and seemingly denies all accusations against him. T.I. posted the track's official cover art on Instagram, which features hand-written lyrics about unspecified claims, an "anonymous provocative conversation," and "lyin' a** b*****s."
"Go put yo face and reputation on it/These kind of claims deserve more than anonymous provocative conversation, don't it?" he raps. "Willing to face whatever consequences for his vision ... while I'm up against some lyin' a** b*****s/Damn, this is what it's come to."
T.I. and Tiny previously have denied the sexual assault allegations since they've made headlines. In an amended statement obtained by Complex, a spokesperson says the couple refutes the claims against them, which initially came to light after a former family friend named Sabrina Peterson came forward with allegations. "Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson," the statement read at the time.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).