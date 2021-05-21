T.I. Has Something To Say About The Sexual Assault Allegations Against Him

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.

The scandal surrounding T.I. is one that we all can't ignore. The Atlanta rapper, born Clifford Harris, and his wife, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, are under investigation for multiple instances of sexual assault across multiple states. Attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn is representing nearly a dozen people who claim they were drugged and sexually assaulted by the couple between the years of 2005 and 2018. Other accusations include kidnapping, false imprisonment, intimidation, and forced ingestion of illegal narcotics.

In May 2021, Las Vegas' Metropolitan Police Department closed a sexual assault case involving the couple because the statute of limitations had expired, per The Las Vegas Review-Journal. In order to move forward with a sexual assault investigation in Nevada, a report must be filed within 20 years. Prior to 2015, the statute of limitations expired after four years. Since the law is not retroactive, crimes occurring before 2015 are still under the former four-year statute.

Although one case was closed, there are several more cases to go, including a new case in Los Angeles, Calif. dated back to 2005, as of press time. The sexual assault scandal has cost T.I. and Tiny their VH1 reality show, "T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle." The "Whatever You Like" rapper is also reportedly not returning for the third installment of Marvel's "Ant-Man" franchise, per Variety. Doubling down on his denial, T.I. is addressing the allegations the best way he knows how: through his music.