The Truth About Leah Remini Going Back To College

Leah Remini took to Instagram to reveal that she's "in tears" but told fans not to worry — they're the happy kind! The actor shared with her 2.9 million and counting followers that she is taking a big step and attending New York University in the fall of 2021.

Fans have followed Remini from her well-known role as Carrie Heffernan on CBS's "The King of Queens" from 1998 to 2007. The actor continued her time on television, appearing as a co-host on "The Talk" in 2011, and eventually hosting a docuseries about her time in the Scientology faith titled "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath."

Now, the actor is headed back to the classroom, joining the New York University School of Professional Studies for an associate's program in liberal arts. "I am so excited, in tears and wanted to share this with you guys," wrote Remini in her announcement. The 50-year-old went on to explain the real reason she hadn't pursued a higher education until now. Keep reading for all the details.