Why Fans Are Going Wild Over Nicki Minaj's 'Seeing Green' BTS Video

When Nicki Minaj marked her return onto the music scene on May 14, following a six-month-long maternity break, fans went absolutely wild. "New [musical notes emoji] @ MIDNIGHT," Minaj wrote on Instagram. "Going LIVE from my BEAUTY ROOM @ 11PM EST. DON'T MISS IT."

During her Instagram Live, Minaj chatted with fans and premiered her new much-anticipated project. It wasn't all that new, though, as Minaj ended up re-releasing her 2009 mixtape, "Beam Me Up Scotty," on streaming platforms. Unlike the original release, however, the 2021 version includes three new tracks, such as "Seeing Green" featuring Drake and Lil Wayne.

That same day it dropped, the new song claimed the No. 1 spot on the U.S. iTunes chart, according to Chart Data. To further support the release, Minaj shared a behind-the-scenes look at the making of "Seeing Green" on May 20, which garnered almost 1.4 million views in just one day

Although fans are obviously very excited about Minaj's musical and visual comeback, they're currently going wild about one particular cameo in the video.