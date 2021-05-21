The Real Meaning Behind BTS' 'Butter'

BTS fans, rejoice! The group just released "Butter," their second English language single following "Dynamite," and it's already breaking records, according to Variety. The music video quickly became the "fastest video ever on YouTube to hit 10 million views" and as of this writing, has more than 70 million views (and counting!).

It's clear that BTS had good vibes in mind when they created "Butter." Jimin noted that the track is lighter than some of their other songs and doesn't touch on deep topics, like they have in the past. "If you hear the title 'Butter,' you know immediately that we tried to prepare a song that's easy listening, instead of [something with] a really heavy or profound message," he told Variety.

RM dished to Apple Music (per Variety) about the group's new song. "We never actually expected that we were going to release another single, but the virus is getting longer and longer so we thought we need another summer song," he explained. We thought we needed another summer number, and 'Butter' was perfectly fit for that. And now we're here."

