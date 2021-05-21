The Real Meaning Behind BTS' 'Butter'
BTS fans, rejoice! The group just released "Butter," their second English language single following "Dynamite," and it's already breaking records, according to Variety. The music video quickly became the "fastest video ever on YouTube to hit 10 million views" and as of this writing, has more than 70 million views (and counting!).
It's clear that BTS had good vibes in mind when they created "Butter." Jimin noted that the track is lighter than some of their other songs and doesn't touch on deep topics, like they have in the past. "If you hear the title 'Butter,' you know immediately that we tried to prepare a song that's easy listening, instead of [something with] a really heavy or profound message," he told Variety.
RM dished to Apple Music (per Variety) about the group's new song. "We never actually expected that we were going to release another single, but the virus is getting longer and longer so we thought we need another summer song," he explained. We thought we needed another summer number, and 'Butter' was perfectly fit for that. And now we're here."
Keep reading to find out the real meaning of BTS' "Butter" below!
'Butter' is the ultimate summer song
Just from listening to the track, it's obvious that "Butter" is an exciting, dance-pop number that's all about sweeping someone off their feet, using a metaphor of a criminal to get that point across. As noted by Genius, the "summer anthem's ... distinctive baseline" and "crisp synth sounds" will definitely put fans in a summery state of mind.
"Smooth like butter / Like a criminal undercover / Gon' pop like trouble / Breakin' into your heart like that (Ooh)," Jungkook sings on the first verse. "Cool shade stunner / Yeah, I owe it all to my mother / Hot like summer / Yeah, I'm makin' you sweat like that / Break it down," adds V. With lyrics and a beat like that, you can't help but get up and dance.
Jimin even got a little sheepish when talking about the track with Variety. "This is a little embarrassing, but it's something smooth like butter, that really melts into and grabs hold of you. It's a very cute song, sort of a confession."
Jungkook hopes fans love the new single, adding, "'Butter' is very simple. It's getting warmer and will get hotter, and we hope that you can spend a fun summer with BTS."