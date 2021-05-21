Lady Gaga Opens Up About The Severe Trauma She Experienced
This article contains mention of sexual assault and self-harm.
Lady Gaga is revealing intimate details about her mental health and the severe trauma she endured in the past. In the premiere episode for the Apple TV+ docuseries "The Me You Can't See," created by Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry, the pop singer becomes the first of many celebs to open up about her own mental health, revealing her past history with self-harm.
"I do believe those urges for me came from a place of, I need to show the hurt that's inside," said Gaga in the episode, via Today. "You know why it's not good to self-harm?" the singer continued. "Because it makes you feel worse. You think you're going to feel better because you're showing someone, 'Hey, look, I'm in pain,' (but) it doesn't help. I always tell people, tell somebody, don't show somebody."
Gaga's history with self-harm stemmed from an experience early in her career where a music producer sexually assaulted her. Keep reading for what else the singer said about the traumatic event.
Lady Gaga says she had "a total psychotic break"
In the premiere episode of "The Me You Can't See," Lady Gaga shared that she was sexually assaulted by her music producer when she was 19. "I left and they told me they were going to burn all my music," said Gaga, who claimed her producer told her to take her clothes off. "They didn't stop asking me and I just froze and I just — I don't even remember" (via Today). Gaga also explained why she wouldn't publicly name her abuser. "I understand this #MeToo movement, I understand that some people feel really comfortable with this, and I do not," said the singer. "I do not ever want to face that person again."
The singer also opened up about how her body underwent chronic pain after the assault, which left her pregnant. "First I felt full-on pain, then I went numb, and then I was sick for weeks and weeks and weeks after," said Gaga. "And I realized that it was the same pain that I felt when the person who raped me dropped me off pregnant on a corner at my parents' house because I was vomiting and sick. Because I'd been being abused, I was locked away in a studio for months."
Eventually, the artist had "a total psychotic break" around the time of her big Oscar win for "A Star is Born." "You can come back from things like that, but when it hits you really hard, it can change you," she said.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).