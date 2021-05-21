Why Ted Cruz Is In Hot Water With The Military

Ted Cruz is arguably one of the most controversial figures in American politics. He's faced backlash for taking a vacation to Cancun while his home state of Texas went without electricity and heat, backing up Donald Trump's false claims of election fraud, and allegdly using the Georgia runoff to raise money for himself, among other controversies. And now he's made enemies in the U.S. military too.

Cruz isn't the only right-wing voice to criticize the Army in recent months, per the BBC. Tucker Carlson turned the military against Fox News when he declared that measures to accommodate women were "out of control." Pentagon and military officials took offense to his rant, in which Carlson derided female soldiers and claimed that Joe Biden was making "a mockery of the U.S. military and its core mission, which is winning wars."

Despite the Fox News pundit's complaints, the U.S. Army has continued to target women in its recruitment, releasing a releasing an ad that centers on active-duty soldier Cpl. Emma Malonelord. The animated video shows the story of who shares that she was "raised by two moms," graduated at the "top of my class," and then found "a way to prove my inner strength" by joining the Army. As the Army Times reported, its comment section had to be turned off after receiving a barrage of criticism and tens of thousands of dislikes.

And Cruz had something to say about Malonelord's story as well.