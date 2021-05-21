What Ashton Kutcher Revealed That Made His Twin Brother Angry

Most people know Ashton Kutcher for his role in "That '70s Show," but few realize he has a twin brother Michael. Although they live different lives, Ashton has a lot of love for him and put it on full display when he accepted the Robert D. Ray Pillar of Character Award in 2017.

"I was born a twin and from the moment I came into this world I had to share it with someone," he said (via Hello!). "I shared every birthday, every Christmas, I shared my bedroom, I shared my clothes, I shared everything I had in this world and I didn't know that there was another way because I always had my brother with me." Ashton continued, "Loving people isn't a choice... We're all created incredibly inequal to one another, in our capabilities and what we can do and how we think and what we see. But we all have the equal capacity to love one another, and my brother taught me that."

There might be a lot of respect between them, but Ashton is in the hot seat for what he once said about his brother. Keep reading for more details.