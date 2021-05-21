Casey Anthony Juror Reveals How He Feels About The Case Today

The trial of Casey Anthony captivated the nation back in the summer of 2011, when it seemed like everyone — 40 million people to be exact — tuned in to watch it on television day after day. But no one had to pay more attention than the jury, who was tasked with deciding whether or not Anthony was guilty of murdering her two-year-old daughter. After being sequestered for all of that time, the jury shocked everyone by finding her innocent of all of her alleged crimes. She was found guilty only of lying to authorities, a verdict that shocked viewers.

Just after the verdict dropped, a male juror spoke to People about their decision. "Generally, none of us liked Casey Anthony at all. She seems like a horrible person. But the prosecutors did not give us enough evidence to convict. They gave us a lot of stuff that makes us think that she probably did something wrong, but not beyond a reasonable doubt." He also said that being known as one of the jurors is terrifying. "I live in fear that someone will find me. I Google my name every day to see if anyone has figured out who I am. The few people that do know haven't said anything, but one of my friends told me that his wife forbid him to talk to me. My own sister cussed me out. It has ruined my life," he said.

And now, he's speaking out again about their verdict.