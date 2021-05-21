Casey Anthony Juror Reveals How He Feels About The Case Today
The trial of Casey Anthony captivated the nation back in the summer of 2011, when it seemed like everyone — 40 million people to be exact — tuned in to watch it on television day after day. But no one had to pay more attention than the jury, who was tasked with deciding whether or not Anthony was guilty of murdering her two-year-old daughter. After being sequestered for all of that time, the jury shocked everyone by finding her innocent of all of her alleged crimes. She was found guilty only of lying to authorities, a verdict that shocked viewers.
Just after the verdict dropped, a male juror spoke to People about their decision. "Generally, none of us liked Casey Anthony at all. She seems like a horrible person. But the prosecutors did not give us enough evidence to convict. They gave us a lot of stuff that makes us think that she probably did something wrong, but not beyond a reasonable doubt." He also said that being known as one of the jurors is terrifying. "I live in fear that someone will find me. I Google my name every day to see if anyone has figured out who I am. The few people that do know haven't said anything, but one of my friends told me that his wife forbid him to talk to me. My own sister cussed me out. It has ruined my life," he said.
And now, he's speaking out again about their verdict.
One juror is conflicted about Casey Anthony's case
The same juror spoke with People 10 years later and admitted that the case haunts him every day. "I think of the case at least once, every single day. It was such a strange summer. I knew that there was public interest in the case, but it wasn't until after I was sequestered that I realized that the whole world was watching," he said in May 2021.
The juror added, "Every time I see her face or hear her name, I get a pit in my stomach. It all comes flooding back. I think about those pictures of the baby's remains that they showed us in court. I remember Casey. I even remember the smell of the courtroom." The anonymous man noted that even his fellow jurors couldn't believe that they were going to let Anthony go. He recalled, "We sat there for a few minutes and were like, 'Holy crap, we are letting her go free. Everyone was just stunned at what we were about to do. [One of the women jurors] asked me, 'Are you okay with this?' and I said, 'Hell, no. But what else can we do? We promised to follow the law.'"
And there you have it — had the prosecution just been a little more convincing, Anthony's life (and the jurors') could be totally different.