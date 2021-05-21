The Sad Meaning Behind Travis Barker's New Tattoo

Travis Barker's body-full of tattoos falls in line with his rock-star appeal. The Blink 182 drummer would often show off his inked-out body during his shirtless performances. After confirming his romance with Kourtney Kardashian in January, per People, Barker found ways to display his love for the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star through (you guessed it) new body tattoos.

His first tattoo that appeared to be an ode to the Poosh founder displayed the words "you're so cool", per Page Six. The three words were the title of song included in the film "True Romance," a favorite of the rocker. The shape of the tattoo also appeared to resemble Kourtney's handwriting, which was seen on love notes he shared on social media. By April, a shirtless Barker stepped out and showed off his chest tattoo of Kourtney's name, per People. Placed directly above his heart, the tattoo appeared to solidify the love and devotion Barker had for the reality star.

The following month, Barker followed it up by allowing Kourtney to tattoo "I love you" onto his arm, Vulture reported. But not everyone appeared happy with the couple's newfound romance. Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler appeared to take issue with one tattoo coverup he got while "his new girl lovingly looked on," she claimed in a post, via ET. In response, Moakler uploaded an Instagram video getting a tattoo of Barker's name removed from her wrist. "It's my ex's name," Moakler said. "Don't tattoo names on your body, kids."