Lil Nas X Reveals What Was One Of The Scariest Moments Of His Life

In 2018, Lil Nas X shot into stardom fame after the release of his debut song "Old Town Road." The country rap hit, which featured singer Billy Ray Cyrus, was a unique collaboration that instantly became a viral sensation and eventually a chart-climbing success.

The rapper also made headlines during the song's peak popularity too by announcing he was gay, per Page Six. And according to Billboard, despite the song's popularity, many critics dubbed the artist as a potential one-hit-wonder after the singer's coming out. However, this didn't stop Nas and Cyrus from making "country music history" with the "record-breaking crossover summer jam," per Tennesseean. At the 53rd annual Country Music Awards, the song was awarded Musical Event of the Year, making Nas the first openly gay artist to win a CMA award, per Page Six.

Now, the American singer and rapper is once again proving critics wrong and breaking barriers in the industry by expressing himself in his music. His new song, "Montero," which Billboard says is about "gay sex and romance," has already earned his second No. 1 on the Hot 100. He was also honored at the Native Son Awards in May 2021, where Lena Waithe said his music is "helping shift hearts and minds" by breaking down decades of stigma between two traditional marginalized groups. However, while accepting the award, Nas revealed that coming out wasn't as easy as it appeared.