Everyone Can't Stop Talking About Lil Nas X's SNL Performance. Here's Why

Lil Nas X turns going to hell into an empowering experience in the music video for "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)." After exiting the Garden of Eden, he takes an express ride down to Satan's domain on a stripper pole, and he dethrones the Prince of Darkness. Naturally, the recording artist wanted to recreate one of his most memorable moments from the video when he appeared on "Saturday Night Live," but his performance didn't go as planned.

To pull off the pole-dancing sequence in the "MONTERO" music video, Lil Nas had to train hard. In March, he took to Instagram to share a video of himself practicing on a much shorter pole. He was spinning around and making it look as if he were walking on air. There was a pole behind Lil Nas on the "SNL" stage, but he didn't immediately make use of it. Instead, he kicked things off by performing with a group of shirtless male dancers in front of a screen that changed from a background of heavenly CGI clouds to a fiery hellscape.

For his performance, Lil Nas brought the low-rise trend back in a pair of tight, black leather pants with flame accents and a long zipper front. He later tweeted that he "wanted to do my pole routine so bad," but it was cut short.