Why You Won't See Rick Santorum On CNN Anymore

CNN axed senior Republican and political commentator Rick Santorum after facing backlash for his racist comments about Native Americans at an event in April 2021, per HuffPost.

Santorum, who had been associated with the network as a senior political commentator since January 2017, was elected to the U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania in 1994. After serving two terms in office, he lost his reelection bid in 2006. Santorum is known as a social conservative who holds anti-abortion beliefs, while also opposing same-sex marriage.

The network's decision to fire Santorum comes after weeks of protests and demands, including a day-long tweetstorm featuring the hashtag #RemoveRick. Things got worse when the former Republican senator came out in his own defense and did not have much to say for an apology. And this was when CNN knew that they had to let him go. So what exactly did Santorum say that led the network to receive much backlash and fire him? Here's more on why you won't be seeing Santorum on CNN anymore.