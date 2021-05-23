How Jeopardy! Honored Brayden Smith During Annual Tournament Of Champions

"Jeopardy!" honored Brayden Smith in the sweetest way during the annual Tournament of Champions. The 24-year-old Smith died in February 2021 after complications from surgery. The young "Jeopardy!" contestant won $115,798 during his five-game winning streak, per The New York Times, and had qualified for the tournament.

Smith died on February 5, just three months after "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek died on Nov. 8, 2020. A few days after Brayden's death, his mother, Debbie Smith, tweeted, "We are so grateful that Brayden was able to live out his dream on @jeopardy."

Smith was one of Trebek's biggest fans; the young contestant was thrilled to be on the quiz show, alongside the iconic host. "To finally be on stage with somebody that I've seen five nights a week every week for over a decade was really a dream come true," Smith told the show's correspondent Sarah Whitcomb Foss in January 2021 (via People). Keep reading to learn how "Jeopardy!" honored Smith during the Tournament of Champions.