20% Of People Think This Celebrity Couple Is Most Likely To Break Up
Celebrity relationships are always fun to follow. The stakes are low for fans who get invested in the drama, and there are often those unexpected pairings that just seem to work. But not every relationship stands the test of time — and for some fans, it's fun to bet on which stars will call it quits, too.
With that in mind, Nicki Swift asked readers which celebrity couple they think is "most likely to break up," given a list of six high-profile couples. And a whopping 30% of people thought former president Donald Trump and Melania Trump wouldn't stand the test of time. But beyond that, there's another A-list pair that 19.73% of respondents thought might not go the distance.
Keep reading to find out Nicki Swift's poll results. The couple in question is still going strong for now — but anything could change for them (or for the other couples listed here). Only time will tell!
Fans are skeptical about Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's marriage
Bad news for Beliebers: Almost 20% of Nicki Swift's poll respondents think Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are the "most likely to break up." Other options in the poll included Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, and Donald and Melania Trump.
Back in September 2018, Bieber and Baldwin got married at a courthouse in New York City, per People. Since then, the singer and the model have been candid about how they make their relationship work, including their visits to couples' therapy. "I think any relationship can fail, Hollywood or not. Is it harder in the public eye? Absolutely. But I think the two of us are grounded by our faith," Baldwin said to Elle in March 2021. "I'm not saying it's this easy-peasy thing that doesn't take work. We talk to a therapist. We do what we have to do."
Bieber and Baldwin are madly in love, but they're also realistic about the fact that not every married day together will be a walk in the park. It sounds like they're doing what it takes to maintain a healthy relationship — and those 20% of readers just might be wrong.