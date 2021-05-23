20% Of People Think This Celebrity Couple Is Most Likely To Break Up

Celebrity relationships are always fun to follow. The stakes are low for fans who get invested in the drama, and there are often those unexpected pairings that just seem to work. But not every relationship stands the test of time — and for some fans, it's fun to bet on which stars will call it quits, too.

With that in mind, Nicki Swift asked readers which celebrity couple they think is "most likely to break up," given a list of six high-profile couples. And a whopping 30% of people thought former president Donald Trump and Melania Trump wouldn't stand the test of time. But beyond that, there's another A-list pair that 19.73% of respondents thought might not go the distance.

Keep reading to find out Nicki Swift's poll results. The couple in question is still going strong for now — but anything could change for them (or for the other couples listed here). Only time will tell!