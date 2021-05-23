Why Bad Bunny's Billboard Awards Acceptance Speech Has Twitter Talking

Bad Bunny showed how proud he is of his Puerto Rican roots at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. The singer, who took home Top Latin Artist on May 23 and records all of his music in Spanish, humbly opened up about his rising popularity worldwide to E! News. "Music is a universal language," he explained to Tanya Rad after the host shared she's a huge fan. "A lot of people don't know what I say in the song, but they love it. That's special. I'm so happy I'm here."

Bad Bunny has almost 44 million monthly listeners on Spotify and already received an esteemed a Grammy for Best Latin Pop or Urban Album this year. Fans also got in such a frenzy recently after the singer released tickets for his latest album's, "El Último Tour Del Mundo," U.S. tour in 2022 that "the system crashed." Bad Bunny told E!, "I think people are crazy for the show. And we were really busy during the pandemic, [so] we have a lot of music to perform. People want to see me and other artists."

Not only are fans going "crazy" for Bad Bunny's tour and music, but people on Twitter got "hype[d]" up after the singer said his entire Billboard Award acceptance speech in Spanish.