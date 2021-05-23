The Special Appearance Drake's Son Made At The Billboard Awards
During the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, which aired on May 23, Drake was presented with the Artist of the Decade award, an accolade that "ranks the best-performing artists based on activity on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart and the Billboard 200 albums tally, as well as social media data and touring revenue," Billboard reported. It's no surprise that Drake received the award, as he holds the title for the most Billboard Music Awards of any artist (27) and has the most Hot 100 Top 10 songs at 45 and the most overall entries on the chart with 232, per Billboard.
Although Drake's records are undoubtedly impressive and will most likely continue to grow (he is only 34-years-old, BTW), his Artist of the Decade win also had a very sweet moment. When asked who should present his award, Drake chose his friends and family, as they were the ones who had been with him throughout his whole journey. And when he came out on stage to accept the award, he brought his 3-year-old son, Adonis, with him. Drake shares Adonis with Sophie Brussaux, per People, but had been pretty low-key about spending time with his son in the spotlight. In fact, news of his son's birth wasn't known until Drake rapped about his existence on 2018's "Scorpion." And he kept photos of Adonis off of social media until March 2020. Now, it seems Drake's allowing his son to share the spotlight with him for such a special award.
Drake's son Adonis stole the show
When Drake came onstage to accept the award, he had his 3-year-old son, Adonis, with him, holding the little boy by the hand and leading him to the microphone. Adonis immediately got fans' attention, as he was dressed in an adorable red and black flannel shirt and had his blond hair styled in cornrows. Drake immediately handed the Billboard Award to Adonis, hovering his hand near his son's grip to make sure the award wasn't too heavy for him. Eventually, Adonis managed to get a strong hold on it, and Drake turned to the microphone to begin his speech. But he never had Adonis far away, keeping his hand on the little boy's shoulder the entire time and keeping him close. However, it seems the attention and cheering became a bit overwhelming for Adonis, and when the camera cut back to him, he was crying. Drake picked him up and said the award was for his son, before heading offstage with him.
Fans took to Twitter to express their happiness at seeing Adonis share this special moment with his dad. "Drake and Adonis my heart cannot handle this," one fan tweeted. "I love love that drake brought adonis with him to accept the artist of the decade award. What a beautiful moment," a second person wrote. "Adonis crying and drake dedicating the award to him was the cutest moment ever," a third user posted.
It seems like fans are going to see much more of adorable Adonis in the future.