The Special Appearance Drake's Son Made At The Billboard Awards

During the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, which aired on May 23, Drake was presented with the Artist of the Decade award, an accolade that "ranks the best-performing artists based on activity on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart and the Billboard 200 albums tally, as well as social media data and touring revenue," Billboard reported. It's no surprise that Drake received the award, as he holds the title for the most Billboard Music Awards of any artist (27) and has the most Hot 100 Top 10 songs at 45 and the most overall entries on the chart with 232, per Billboard.

Although Drake's records are undoubtedly impressive and will most likely continue to grow (he is only 34-years-old, BTW), his Artist of the Decade win also had a very sweet moment. When asked who should present his award, Drake chose his friends and family, as they were the ones who had been with him throughout his whole journey. And when he came out on stage to accept the award, he brought his 3-year-old son, Adonis, with him. Drake shares Adonis with Sophie Brussaux, per People, but had been pretty low-key about spending time with his son in the spotlight. In fact, news of his son's birth wasn't known until Drake rapped about his existence on 2018's "Scorpion." And he kept photos of Adonis off of social media until March 2020. Now, it seems Drake's allowing his son to share the spotlight with him for such a special award.