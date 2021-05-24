How BTS Stole The Billboard Awards

With BTS enjoying such worldwide popularity, it's no surprise that they were nominated for a few Billboard Music Awards for 2021. In fact, the K-Pop group was nominated for four awards in total, three that were given out prior to the televised portion of the show, and one that was given out during the live event. Surprising none of their fans, BTS went four for four, taking home awards for Top Duo/Group, Top Social Artist (Fan Voted), Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Selling Song for "Dynamite," Billboard reported. The guys won Top Selling Song live and appeared via satellite from South Korea for their acceptance speech. "Thank you for the Top Selling Song Award, which is amazing and huge," one of the group's members, RM, said, per Entertainment Tonight. "It's really an honor to be the winner of such a significant title."

Aside from winning four awards though, BTS also performed their newest single, "Butter," via a live satellite performance from Seoul, South Korea, reported Variety. They started with a shot backstage before transitioning to a stage with Billboard messaging for the majority of their performance, which was well-received by fans. "They gave us this magnificent performance, let's give them another win!" one fan tweeted. "Can we talk about how clean the overall performance was? The dance, the vocals, the visuals! Looking forward for more butter stage performances," another wrote.

Seems like BTS didn't disappoint with their Billboard appearance.