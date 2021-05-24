How BTS Stole The Billboard Awards
On May 23, the 2021 Billboard Music Awards aired, and it's safe to say that BTS and their fans showed up for the event. Those who are even just casual fans of pop music most likely know who BTS is, a septuplet of South Korean male pop singers who have recently taken the world by storm with their English-language crossover, "Dynamite," in 2020 and their second single, 2021's "Butter." BTS and their fan ARMY dominate social media and ensure that BTS is represented everywhere, and the Billboard Music Awards were no different. A scroll of the hashtag for the BBMAs on Twitter shows the BTS ARMY out in force, tweeting their support for their favorite pop group.
Their fans also seemed to populate the audience gathered in the L.A. Live plaza for the awards show. When "Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi introduced BTS' performance during the televised portion of the Billboard Music Awards, her words were almost drowned out by the cheering of the crowd. However, their fans' presence wasn't the only way BTS seemingly took over the Billboard Music Awards. Keep scrolling to find out just how else they stole the show.
BTS had a very successful night
With BTS enjoying such worldwide popularity, it's no surprise that they were nominated for a few Billboard Music Awards for 2021. In fact, the K-Pop group was nominated for four awards in total, three that were given out prior to the televised portion of the show, and one that was given out during the live event. Surprising none of their fans, BTS went four for four, taking home awards for Top Duo/Group, Top Social Artist (Fan Voted), Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Selling Song for "Dynamite," Billboard reported. The guys won Top Selling Song live and appeared via satellite from South Korea for their acceptance speech. "Thank you for the Top Selling Song Award, which is amazing and huge," one of the group's members, RM, said, per Entertainment Tonight. "It's really an honor to be the winner of such a significant title."
Aside from winning four awards though, BTS also performed their newest single, "Butter," via a live satellite performance from Seoul, South Korea, reported Variety. They started with a shot backstage before transitioning to a stage with Billboard messaging for the majority of their performance, which was well-received by fans. "They gave us this magnificent performance, let's give them another win!" one fan tweeted. "Can we talk about how clean the overall performance was? The dance, the vocals, the visuals! Looking forward for more butter stage performances," another wrote.
Seems like BTS didn't disappoint with their Billboard appearance.