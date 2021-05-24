The Real Reason Lady Gaga Just Got The Key To This City
Lady Gaga is celebrating the anniversary of her chart-topping album and single "Born This Way," and sharing with fans her gratitude for receiving the key to a ... a city! The album is celebrating 10 years in the music world, having been released in 2011. Both the title track and its corresponding LP, also boasting singles like "The Edge of Glory," reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts at the time, marking a major music milestone for the pop singer.
"Born This Way, my song and album, were inspired by Carl Bean, a gay black religious activist who preached, sung and wrote about being 'Born This Way'," Gaga wrote in an Instagram post. "Notably his early work was in 1975, 11 years before I was born. Thank you for decades of relentless love, bravery, and a reason to sing. So we can all feel joy, because we deserve joy. Because we deserve the right to inspire tolerance, acceptance, and freedom for all."
The meaning behind Gaga's hit single "Born This Way" clearly resonated with more than just Gaga's fans. The song now has an entire holiday, and Gaga gifted the key to a sunshine-filled U.S. city. Scroll down to see which one it is!
Why Lady Gaga got the key to West Hollywood
In a ceremony in West Hollywood, Calif., local officials gifted Lady Gaga the key to the city in honor of the pop singer's single "Born This Way" and to kick off Pride Month (which is June) in Los Angeles, Calif. "Through her music and activism, Lady Gaga has become a cultural icon for our generation. The anthem 'Born This Way' has become an out-and-proud declarative stance for countless LGBTQ people," Mayor Lindsey P Horvath said (via WeHo Times). "I'm overjoyed to declare today 'Born This Way Day' and, on behalf of the entire City Council, give a Key to the City to Lady Gaga as we launch Pride this year in West Hollywood!"
The rare honor, which Gaga shared on Instagram, meant a crowd of fans could join the pop singer to enjoy new "Born This Way" themed sidewalk artwork (seen above) and celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month a little early. Oh, and "Born This Way Day," aka. May 23!
"You've been the motherf******* key to my heart for a long time," said Gaga to the crowd at the event. "I'll honor this and I'll cherish this, and I promise that I'll always be here for this day ... to celebrate with you. To feel joy with you, to cry with you, to laugh with you. Because you know what we are? We're poets and we're just talking to each other."