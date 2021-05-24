Did Kat Dennings Just Admit She's Pregnant?

On May 23 (that's less than a month after the relationship was first made public, for those keeping track), Kat Dennings posted to her Instagram another photo of herself and her fiance Andrew W.K. This one is a romantic close-up of the couple's faces, with Dennings planting a sweet smooch on her lover's nose. But it's the caption that's raising eyebrows.

"Think outside the bun," she wrote. Cue the eyeball emojis.

Pregnant-lady emojis, tummy-holding photoshoots, sonograms, and other ~traditional~ baby announcements don't exactly seem like Denning and W.K.'s style. What does seem their style would be to announce a pregnancy with a bit of complicated wordplay. When Dennings uses the word "bun" rather than "box" is she indicating that she has a "bun in the oven?" Or she has a bun outside the oven? Or are we supposed to be thinking outside the hair bun? Honestly — it's confusing.

Heading over to W.K.'s Instagram, he posted the same image to his stories, with an animated skull over the bottom half of the pic — which seems more like a couple's inside joke than a secret message.

There has been no confirmation from either party about a pregnancy, and if history is any indication, they'll probably announce their baby on the kid's third birthday with another cryptic description.