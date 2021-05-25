The Subtle Jabs Travis Barker Seemingly Threw At Shanna Moakler
Shanna Moakler, the former wife to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, has been quite active when it comes to shading her ex of nearly 13 years, reported TMZ. Two days after Barker's girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian posted a series of Instagram videos and photos of her tattooing the words "I love you" onto Barker's forearm on May 12, Moakler shared footage of her removing the last of her wrist tattoo reading Barker's name on IGTV. "Don't tattoo names on your body, kids," Moakler cautioned followers in her video.
If that wasn't direct enough, Moakler told TMZ on May 22 in regards to Kourtney and sister Kim, "Thanks for destroying my family twice." The bad blood seemingly stems from a claim Moakler made about an affair Barker had with Kim during their marriage, although this was disputed by a source close to Kim, Page Six reported. "Travis and Kim have never had a romantic relationship. They were friends who met through Paris Hilton," the insider said. Still, Moakler stood firm with TMZ, telling the outlet that "my family is broken because of this family and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family, so yay for me." So much drama!
Now, Barker, who has never directly addressed Moakler's allegations, might have dropped one of his biggest indirect clapbacks at his ex in a May 24 tweet. Read on for what the musician said in a maybe-response to Moakler's restated claims of a Kim K. affair with TMZ.
Travis Barker seemingly can't help responding to Shanna Moakler
After ex-wife Shanna Moakler stood by her prior allegation with TMZ from May 22, at which time she claimed that he had an affair with Kim Kardashian during their marriage, Blink-182's Travis Barker tweeted on May 24, "Silence is also an answer." Twitter users seemed to pick up on the context right away, with one pointing out to him, "But not tweeting about staying silent is a bigger statement."
If Barker's more cryptic tweets are indeed responses to Moakler, then Moakler's claims seem to have gotten inside his head. On May 23, Barker had also tweeted, "Only talking thru my drums all 2021." (Like the prior Twitter user said, he kind of isn't by the very act of tweeting, though.)
Barker did not just send encoded messages out to the world (or, perhaps, to a specific someone) through tweets, though. In an Instagram video posted by Tattoo Lovers Shop, Barker can be seen having the words "Don't trust anyone" inked over his neck tattoo of Moakler's face. That seems to be about as "say there's bad blood without saying there's bad blood" as it can get!