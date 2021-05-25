The Subtle Jabs Travis Barker Seemingly Threw At Shanna Moakler

Shanna Moakler, the former wife to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, has been quite active when it comes to shading her ex of nearly 13 years, reported TMZ. Two days after Barker's girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian posted a series of Instagram videos and photos of her tattooing the words "I love you" onto Barker's forearm on May 12, Moakler shared footage of her removing the last of her wrist tattoo reading Barker's name on IGTV. "Don't tattoo names on your body, kids," Moakler cautioned followers in her video.

If that wasn't direct enough, Moakler told TMZ on May 22 in regards to Kourtney and sister Kim, "Thanks for destroying my family twice." The bad blood seemingly stems from a claim Moakler made about an affair Barker had with Kim during their marriage, although this was disputed by a source close to Kim, Page Six reported. "Travis and Kim have never had a romantic relationship. They were friends who met through Paris Hilton," the insider said. Still, Moakler stood firm with TMZ, telling the outlet that "my family is broken because of this family and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family, so yay for me." So much drama!

Now, Barker, who has never directly addressed Moakler's allegations, might have dropped one of his biggest indirect clapbacks at his ex in a May 24 tweet. Read on for what the musician said in a maybe-response to Moakler's restated claims of a Kim K. affair with TMZ.