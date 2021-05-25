Fantasia Barrino Welcomes Third Child. Here's What We Know

"American Idol" winner and R&B singer Fantasia Barrino welcomed another child to her family. The "When I See U" hitmaker tied the knot with Kendall Taylor in 2015 after dating the business tycoon for three weeks, according to Amo Mama, and hasn't looked back. The couple has been happily married ever since and started a family of their own.

As previously reported by Page Six, Barrino has two children — daughter Zion Quari and son Dallas Xavier — from previous relationships. While it might be Barrino's first child with her husband, he is no first-time dad as he also has a child, son Treyshaun, from one of his previous relationships.

On November 20, 2020, Barrino announced she and Taylor were expecting a baby via a Twitter video upload while revealing the struggle the couple had to conceive. Barrino documented her pregnancy journey on Instagram and regularly gave her 4.4 million followers updates while showing off her growing bump. For her latest upload, she has informed fans that she has now given birth. Keep reading to find out more.