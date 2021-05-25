The Chrisley Family Member With The Worst Style Might Surprise You

The Chrisley family's hit reality television show "Chrisley Knows Best" seems like a fitting name when it comes to fashion sense. The family members are known for their stylish wardrobes both on and off-screen. The USA Network series, which follows the Southern family's perhaps questionably extravagant lifestyle, is currently running eight seasons strong. Self-made millionaire and outspoken patriarch Todd Chrisley is made for TV, and fans love tuning in to see the latest shenanigans among his kids, Chase, Savannah, Grayson, Lindsie, and Kyle. Also joining the clan is Todd's wife Julie and his mother Nanny Faye.

Per TV Shows Ace, Lindsie and Kyle are Todd's kids from his previous marriage to Teresa Terry. When they split, the kids lived mostly with Todd — but they have both been estranged from their father at various points. After Todd married Julie in 1996, they had Chase the same year and Savannah in 1997. Grayson came much later in 2006, but despite the age gap, the three siblings remain close. While Chase is known as a bit of a troublemaker and Grayson as the charming baby of the family, Savannah is definitely a daddy's girl. The father and daughter share a heart-warming bond.

Due to the family's bold personalities, it makes sense that the sky is the limit when it comes to fashion. Nicki Swift conducted a survey of 581 U.S. respondents to find out which Chrisley family member has the best (and worst) style. Some of the results were more than surprising.