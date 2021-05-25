Matt James Reveals 'Ultimatum' Rachael Kirkconnell Gave Him

Even if you're not binge watching ABC's "The Bachelor," it's hard to miss the headlines of season 25 stars Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell's whirlwind romance. The two publicly announced their split on "The Bachelor: After the Final Rose" after photos resurfaced of Kirkconnell attending a racist, antebellum-themed sorority party back in college. The lovebirds have reconciled their relationship since the season's conclusion (yes, we can't believe it either). The duo was spotted city-to-city in New York and Los Angeles before James confirmed their renewed relationship to People in April 2021.

The "Bachelor" star is opening up about his journey of reconnecting with his ex. During an interview with Pomp Podcast, James revealed how exactly things went down. "It was honestly a commitment that we had made to each other that we were going to work on the relationship," he said. "There came a point in time where it was evident that my working on the relationship looked different than Rachael's because I wasn't really honoring that commitment that I made to working on our relationship."

James confessed that he was hanging out with another girl while trying to fix things with Kirkconnell. However, she had an ultimatum for him: "'If you're gonna make this work, then let's do it, but if you're not gonna make it work then I'm gonna let you do your own thing.' And that's really all I needed." The couple seems to be in a better place, as they are making major steps in their relationship. Here's what we know.