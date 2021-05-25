The Bachelor 22% Of People Think Should Never Have Been Cast

We asked 583 U.S. readers to tell us their least favorite Bachelor — and, according to our survey results, Georgia native bad boy Brad Womack's name popped up the most. He received 22.13% of votes, which isn't all that surprising if you're an avid watcher of the show.

Brad not only was the Bachelor on Season 11 of the franchise, but producers brought him back to find love again on Season 15. He is the only Bachelor to have starred on the series twice as the show's lead. Per ABC News, Brad's first journey to find love ended with him not giving out a final rose and instead rejecting both of his final two contestants. Brad even said he knew he was going to be dubbed America's "biggest jerk" after that stint. However, the franchise brought him back for a redemption season a few years later, where, even though he did get engaged, he once again let down fans by calling it quits shortly after the show wrapped filming.

So, based off of Brad's time on the series, it makes sense he was least liked by fans. Following Brad in our survey, two of "The Bachelor's" pilots — Jake Pavelka and Peter Weber — received a high amount of votes: 18.52% and 16.64%, respectively. Nick Viall (16.12%), Juan Pablo Galavis (14.41%), and Arie Luyendyk Jr. (12.18%) also made the list.