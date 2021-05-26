What Angelina Jolie Just Claimed About Her Divorce From Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's extended divorce proceedings have officially lasted longer than their marriage. And Jolie clearly isn't happy about how the trial is going, since she has now criticized the judge for how he is handling the custody battle over their children.

As The Guardian reported, Jolie first asked for a divorce in 2016, only two years after the Hollywood couple had finally married. The shocking split came shortly after an incident during a private flight from France, in which Pitt was allegedly physically abusive to his son, who was 15 at the time. Although child welfare officials and the FBI dropped their investigations against the star, both actors were legally declared single in 2019 as their custody battle raged on.

The pair hired a private judge, John Ouderkirk, in order to keep their personal and financial details away from the public eye, per AP News. But Jolie has since tried to disqualify Judge Ouderkirk after finding out about his business relationship with one of Pitt's attorneys, which he "failed to disclose." The actor raised questions about his suitability, arguing that the trial couldn't be unbiased.

And according to documents obtained by AP News, Jolie has now claimed that the judge won't allow her and Pitt's children to testify in court. In a court filing, she argued that Judge Ouderkirk had denied her "a fair trial," refusing to hear evidence that is "relevant to the children's health, safety, and welfare" and "critical to making her case."