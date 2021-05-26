Katie Thurston Sends Plea To Fans Ahead Of Bachelorette Debut

Katie Thurston made a name for herself on Matt James' "The Bachelor" season for being level-headed and authentically looking for love. These are all good qualities for a Bachelorette, as well, and ahead of her season premiere on June 7, Katie is already asking fans to keep things civilized. She posted a pic of herself as "The Bachelorette" on Instagram and reflected in the caption that she was feeling "protective" of her contestants. "I remember being on their side of this journey. Being in the public eye for the first time. Reading what people thought. Please remember to stay kind in this. You'll only get to see a glimpse of how extraordinary they really are. I can't wait for you to meet them!"

She added, "You all are about to meet an incredible group of men with fascinating stories to tell. The vulnerability and strength these men show throughout our time together is something I'll cherish forever. They each hold a special place in my heart." That's a lot of love for her group of guys, which means it could really be a great season.