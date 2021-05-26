Inside Jimmy Kimmel And Ted Cruz's Feud
Jimmy Kimmel and Ted Cruz have revived their old rivalry. The Texas senator found himself at the center of yet another scandal after criticizing an animated Army recruitment video, which showed a young woman with two moms joining up and becoming a soldier. Cruz tweeted a video comparing the ad with a purported "Russian army ad," which portrayed Russian soldiers cocking guns and jumping out of a plane. "Holy crap," the senator wrote. "Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea...."
On the May 24 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Cruz became a target during Kimmel's monologue for his comments, who cited his relationship with Donald Trump. "Ted Cruz, who four years ago took permanent residence up the a** of a man who beat him in every election by calling his wife ugly and slandering his elderly father, says this is emasculating," Kimmel joked, adding that Cruz "is not human -– he's a moist gelatinous tubeworm..." Ouch.
The comedian then referenced Cruz's controversial holiday to Cancun, Mexico in February, amid electricity outages across his home state. Kimmel suggested an alternative slogan that would be "more his speed," showing an image of Cruz in an airport with the phrase "Army: Be All You Cancun Be." Here's how Cruz responded (hint: don't get into it with a talk show host).
Ted Cruz challenged Jimmy Kimmel to a rematch
Ted Cruz hit back on Twitter after the lambasting by reminding Jimmy Kimmel of a 2018 charity basketball match they both took part in, per Deadline. "@JimmyKimmelLive keeps talking crap. Really tough guy," the Texas politician wrote. "Here's a reminder, when we played one-on-one, I kicked his a**. He has to live with that...forever. Rematch, punk?" Kimmel replied with a tweet that we won't recite here, but let's just say it put the senator in his place.
During his monologue the following night, the late-night host shared with his audience how he got a text saying, "Teddy Cancun just tweeted about you." Kimmel acknowledged that he does have to live with the basketball failure forever, but added that the senator has to live with "being Ted Cruz forever, which is a lot, so much worse." Kimmel then took a shot at the politician's support of Trump and his unproven claims of election fraud, observing, "After you won the game, do you remember what I did? I said, 'Good game, thanks' and I shook your disgusting hand. I didn't complain that it was rigged. I didn't ask for a recount on the referee. I didn't start a conspiracy theory about the basketball having a microchip in it."
We'll keep you updated on these two.