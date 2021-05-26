Inside Jimmy Kimmel And Ted Cruz's Feud

Jimmy Kimmel and Ted Cruz have revived their old rivalry. The Texas senator found himself at the center of yet another scandal after criticizing an animated Army recruitment video, which showed a young woman with two moms joining up and becoming a soldier. Cruz tweeted a video comparing the ad with a purported "Russian army ad," which portrayed Russian soldiers cocking guns and jumping out of a plane. "Holy crap," the senator wrote. "Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea...."

On the May 24 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Cruz became a target during Kimmel's monologue for his comments, who cited his relationship with Donald Trump. "Ted Cruz, who four years ago took permanent residence up the a** of a man who beat him in every election by calling his wife ugly and slandering his elderly father, says this is emasculating," Kimmel joked, adding that Cruz "is not human -– he's a moist gelatinous tubeworm..." Ouch.

The comedian then referenced Cruz's controversial holiday to Cancun, Mexico in February, amid electricity outages across his home state. Kimmel suggested an alternative slogan that would be "more his speed," showing an image of Cruz in an airport with the phrase "Army: Be All You Cancun Be." Here's how Cruz responded (hint: don't get into it with a talk show host).