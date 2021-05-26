Gwen Stefani Debuts New Hairstyle During 'The Voice' Performance

Aside from being an award-winning, multi-platinum-selling singer, Gwen Stefani is also known for her eye-catching sense of style. The "Simple Kind of Life" hitmaker, who rose to fame as the lead singer of ska-punk band No Doubt, is most recognized for her bold red lips and platinum blond locks, of course. However, the "Orange Country Girl" was in fact born a brunette.

As previously reported by E! News, Stefani has rocked the platinum look for over two decades and always looks flawless. Her hairstylist, Danilo, told the outlet in 2016 the secret to how she achieves her trademark hue. "We haven't used bleach since 2004," Danilo revealed, adding "I developed a high-lift formula that achieves the same effect but saves the quality of her hair. I did a lot of research and really looked at places of origins for blond hair color like Germany and Scandinavia. I've spent years finding and testing new lines and technology."

"Every Monday in the trailer when she's doing 'The Voice,' I color, wash and treat her hair," he continued. With that being said, Stefani has had her fair share of transformations over the years. In 1998, she attended the MTV Video Music Awards with blue hair, and also famously went through a phase of having both cotton candy and magenta pink locks.

During a recent appearance on "The Voice," Stefani debuted a new hairstyle she's never had before. Keep reading to find out more.