Peter Weber Responds To Kelley Flanagan's Claims About Their Split

For those who have been paying attention, "The Bachelor" Season 24 (wow) contestant Kelley Flanagan revealed she was upset at how the season's titular bachelor, announced their breakup Peter Weber, in a December 2020 Instagram post. In a gloriously mood-setting photo of the ex-couple watching the sunset, the pilot captioned the photo, "Love... can make you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn't exist." Heartbreaking.

On the May 21 episode of the Chicks in the Office podcast, Kelley took umbrage at Peter's rush to break the news to his followers. "I asked him not to do it on New Year's, and I was like, 'Can you just give me a couple days to tell people?'" Kelley shared. According to Kelley, not only did ABC inform the ex-couple they had to announce the split exactly on the day before January's season premiere, but that Peter himself "had to do it in 2020."

Kelley's Jan. 3, 2021 Instagram post on the breakup was decidedly more boilerplate and less emotionally candid. Simply stating she and Peter were "in two different stages of our lives and saw our future paths differently," Kelley wrote in her caption that she will miss the "unbelievable times" the pair shared. Now, Peter has weighed in on Kelley's latest comments about the alleged announcement dispute, and let's just say there's still plenty of contention.