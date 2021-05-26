Peter Weber Responds To Kelley Flanagan's Claims About Their Split
For those who have been paying attention, "The Bachelor" Season 24 (wow) contestant Kelley Flanagan revealed she was upset at how the season's titular bachelor, announced their breakup Peter Weber, in a December 2020 Instagram post. In a gloriously mood-setting photo of the ex-couple watching the sunset, the pilot captioned the photo, "Love... can make you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn't exist." Heartbreaking.
On the May 21 episode of the Chicks in the Office podcast, Kelley took umbrage at Peter's rush to break the news to his followers. "I asked him not to do it on New Year's, and I was like, 'Can you just give me a couple days to tell people?'" Kelley shared. According to Kelley, not only did ABC inform the ex-couple they had to announce the split exactly on the day before January's season premiere, but that Peter himself "had to do it in 2020."
Kelley's Jan. 3, 2021 Instagram post on the breakup was decidedly more boilerplate and less emotionally candid. Simply stating she and Peter were "in two different stages of our lives and saw our future paths differently," Kelley wrote in her caption that she will miss the "unbelievable times" the pair shared. Now, Peter has weighed in on Kelley's latest comments about the alleged announcement dispute, and let's just say there's still plenty of contention.
Peter Weber was shocked by Kelley Flanagan's claims about their breakup
On a May 26 episode of the Bachelors in the City podcast, "The Bachelor" star Peter Weber called ex Kelley Flanagan "calculated" for claiming a few days prior that Peter forced their breakup's announcement to the world earlier than she wanted. "I'm gonna be so brutally, brutally honest with you guys ... I thought it was very calculated...very disingenuous," Peter shared, adding that the unexpected call-out from Kelley "caught me off guard."
Kelley said she'd asked Peter not to divulge the news of the split while she took time to process things. But Peter maintained that the conversation took place indirectly through a friend of his ex. "Kelley's words were given to me through her friend," he claimed, adding that the friend told him, "If you ever want to have any chance of communication again with Kelley, she says that you're gonna have to do some grandiose gesture. Some big public display... I have a problem with that."
Continuing to sing Kelley's praises on the podcast that she was "the best relationship that I have ever had in my life," Peter also said he was "100% moved on" from the 10-month relationship. Geez, talk about a case of "he-said, she-said." When it comes to reality tv these days, who knows what the actual reality is anymore?