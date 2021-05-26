Is Rachael Kirkconnell Ready To Move To New York City?

Is Rachael Kirkconnell planning on moving to New York City to be with Matt James? The reality stars have decided to give their romance another go after a brief split following their time on "The Bachelor." Although they haven't had the easiest time, things seem to be in a really good place these days, especially if you believe what Matt said during an appearance on the May 25 episode of The Pomp podcast. It all came down to an ultimatum.

"It was honestly a commitment that we had made to each other that we were going to work on the relationship...It was just a come to Jesus meeting that I had with Rachael where she's like, 'If you're gonna make this work, then let's do it, but if you're not gonna make it work then I'm gonna let you do your own thing.' And that's really all I needed," Matt shared, adding "it was the ultimatum that I needed and it's been great."

Matt and Rachael have been spending a lot of time together, traveling all over the country, and just really getting to know each other without the cameras rolling. The big question on everyone's mind, however, is whether or not Rachael will leave her home state of Georgia for Matt's home state of New York. Keep reading to find out more.