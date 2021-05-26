Kelly Clarkson's Talk Show Just Scored A Big Win

Kelly Clarkson has enjoyed incredible success in the early running of her talk show "The Kelly Clarkson Show." After Season 1, the show nabbed three Daytime Emmy Nominations and Clarkson took home the Emmy for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host, per Deadline. The "American Idol" alum celebrated her win on Twitter, and surprised fans when she thanked her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock. "Thank you so much to @BBlackstock for believing in me & convincing me to do @KellyClarksonTV show," the TV host tweeted. Blackstock had worked as Clarkson's manager during their marriage, per Taste Of Country, and his instincts for her to host turned out to be on point.

Season 2 of the show was even more successful. Per Talent Recap, "The Kelly Clarkson Show" picked up six Daytime Emmy nominations for the June 25 show, including Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show. The show was even was nominated for Outstanding Original Song for "Cabana Boy Troy." Despite the playful title, "Cabana Boy Troy" was inspired by tragedy. Clarkson helped Shannon Zeeman write a love song for her husband Troy Zeeman. The couple attended the Route 91 Harvest Festival in 2017 when a gunman opened fire on the crowd, per The Boot. "Cabana Boy Troy" was named after Shannon's pet name for her husband. Pretty inspiring stuff.

On the heels of the Emmy nominations, Clarkson got even bigger news. Read on for that!