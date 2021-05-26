RHOA: The Real Reason Why Kandi Burruss' Restaurant Was Temporarily Closed

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kandi Burruss has proved herself time after time that she is the boss who pays the costs. The former Xscape singer and songwriter has dabbled in several avenues of entrepreneurship as she builds her "Kandi Factory" empire. Aside from penning hits for artists such as TLC and Whitney Houston, Kandi operates several business ventures, including (but not limited to) Kandi Koated Beauty, TAGS Boutique, Raising Ace, and her successful sex toy line Bedroom Kandi. Kandi and her husband Todd Tucker own two restaurants, Old Lady Gang and Blaze Steak & Seafood. On top of that, she does it all as a mom of three and a wife.

As "RHOA" viewers saw in previous seasons, Kandi and Todd's journey to establishing a restaurant hasn't been a cake walk. There were a few bumps in the road in the process, which had once caused tension in their relationship. Still, however, the couple ended up being successful in opening Old Lady Gang in March 2017. As for Blaze Steak & Seafood, which opened in November 2020 (via Bravo), Kandi and Todd faced a few obstacles that forced them to temporarily close in May 2021.