Chad Michael Murray's Latest Role Has Fans Divided

White it might feel like ages since the name Chad Michael Murray has made headlines since his hay day as a TV (and film) heartthrob, it seems that this particular cold streak has ended for the "One Tree Hill" star. The reason? Murray has been cast in an upcoming project in which he will play serial killer Ted Bundy — and if social media is any metric to go by, it seems his upcoming turn is already making waves. And not necessarily in a good way.

According to Yahoo! News, Murray will be starring in the feature film "American Boogeyman," which will see the actor team up with horror director Daniel Farrands. He's directed films like 2018's "The Amityville Murders." Produced by Voltage Pictures, the film will purportedly focus less on Bundy as a figure, and instead turn its gaze towards the detective, FBI agents, and fellow officers who pursued Bundy, leading to his capture. "Murray is so talented and expertly captures Bundy's charm and seductive nature, traits that the notorious killer exploited to win the trust of his victims as well as society," Voltage Pictures COO Jonathan Deckter said in a statement, per Screen Daily.

But it seems some people are already taking issue with the film. At least, that's the energy over on Twitter. Read on for more.