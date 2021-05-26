The Tragic Death Of School Of Rock's Drummer Kevin Clark

Kevin Clark, who played the young drummer Freddy "Spazzy McGee" Jones in "School of Rock," has died after being struck by a car while riding his bicycle, TMZ reports. He was 32 years old.

He was hit by a Hyundai Sonata around 1:20 am on May 26, per the Chicago Sun-Times. The driver of the car was a 20-year-old woman, who was issued a citation by the police, but has not been arrested. Paramedics transported him to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead just after 2 a.m., per the website.

Clark lived in Chicago and was a drummer in several bands. Jessie Bess and the Intentions, his most recent band, had just played its first live show on Saturday night, May 22.

According to the outlet, Clark grew up in Highland Park, Illinois and started playing the drums when he was 3 by using pots and pans as a drum kit. When he was 12, he was cast in "School of Rock" as the outspoken kid drummer. He landed the role by attending his friend's audition, and later revealed to TMZ that he only got the part because he could play the drums. After "School of Rock" came out, Kevin Clark left the movie business but kept playing the drums in various groups.

While the 2003 film was his sole acting credit, he reunited with his fictional teacher, Jack Black, a few years ago. Black has also paid tribute to Clark in the wake of his death.