Gwen Stefani Talks Politics In New Interview

It has been well-documented over the years that Gwen Stefani doesn't talk too much about politics. However, when asked about her views for her Paper magazine cover story, the "Let Me Reintroduce Myself" singer explained that her views are echoed in her music.

"I think it's pretty obvious who I am. I've been around forever," she said, adding, "I started my band because we were really influenced by ska, which was a movement that happened in the late '70s, and it was really all about people coming together."

The No Doubt singer further explained that the band was influenced by '70s ska groups, who were doing "this whole kind of anti-racism, we come together, Black and white ska movement," she said. "And we were sort of echoing that in the '80s when we did it."

"The first song I ever wrote was a song called 'Different People,' which was on the Obama playlist, you know, a song about everyone being different and being the same and loving each other," the "Aviator" actor continued. As for being fairly quiet when it comes down to the topic of politics, Stefani admits she is "not a political science major," adding, "I am not that person. Everyone knows that. So why would I even talk about it?"

As for Stefani's fiance, country singer Blake Shelton, he has been open about not getting involved in politics.