The Tragic Death Of The Real Voice Of Milli Vanilli, John Davis

John Davis, one of the talented voices behind Milli Vanilli, has died from "coronavirus-related causes," according to the New York Post. He was 66 years old at the time of his death.

His daughter Jasmin took to Facebook on May 24 to remember her father. "My dad passed away this evening through the coronavirus," she wrote. "He made a lot of people happy with his laughter and smile, his happy spirit, love and especially through his music. He gave so much to the world! Please give him the last round of applause. We will miss him dearly."

She continued (via Metro): "Thank you so much all for your help, we appreciate you all. I can't get back to everyone, but we feel the love, the prayers, all the condolences etc. This is incredible hard for us and leaves the biggest hole within us and we still in shock and disbelief. We love him so much and we're his biggest fans! We going to miss him and his hugs & kisses so dearly. It's hard to find words, 'cause I do not have them. But just thank you for all the positive memories that you guys shared in the last few hours with us."

It's clear that Davis' impact on the music world will be felt for generations to come. Keep reading for more details about his life.