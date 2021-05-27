Prince William Shows His Silly Side With Emma Stone

Well, this is a pretty random pairing! Prince William and wife Kate Middleton joined "Cruella" star Emma Stone joined for a video call on May 26 to promote a special screening of the Disney+ film for Great Britain's National Health Service (NHS) workers, the Daily Mail reported. As Joint Patrons of NHS Charities Together, William and Kate honored the healthcare professionals whose contributions were integral during the coronavirus pandemic. Thanking the NHS for its "extraordinary dedication, commitment and personal sacrifice," the Duchess of Cambridge extended gratitude on behalf of the British crown with the first drive-in screening at Scotland's Holyrood Palace.

"With a huge thank you to Disney and BAFTA, for putting on this evening ... William and I invite you to grab your popcorn, cuddle up under your blankets and be transported to 1970s Britain for an evening of much-deserved fun, drama, glamour and escapism!" Kate exclaimed. The live-action prequel explores the origin story of Disney's Dalmatian-hating Cruella de Vil character, as portrayed by the steadily working Stone, with British acting star Emma Thompson playing the deliciously wicked Baroness von Hellman (has a Baroness ever been good in a film?). With Rotten Tomatoes certifying "Cruella" at 93% "fresh," it sounds like Britain's NHS staff members are in for a treat!

While discussing the making of the film on the video chat, William let loose, sharing some amusing anecdotes of his own.