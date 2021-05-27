How Close Is The Friends Cast Today?

It's been nearly 20 years since "Friends" ended, but the cast is still closer than ever. The gang — which includes Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry — spent 10 seasons together and created a bond that will likely last them forever. After all, the six have experienced everything from marriage to divorce and even some personal ups and downs, and through it all, they've always been there for each other.

They may not all hang out in the same New York City apartment anymore, but "everything they went through" bonded them, according to a production source. "They're a very tight-knit group," the insider told Page Six. "It's a gift to have that kind of friendship."

The "Friends" reunion, which premiered on HBO Max on May 27, is further proof of that as seeing them all together again felt as natural as watching them on our TV screens. The cast's chemistry is still as undeniable as ever and their relationships seem the best they've ever been. So just how close is the "Friends" cast all these years later? Keep scrolling to find out who hangs out all the time and how they keep in regular contact.