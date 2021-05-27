The Sad Revelation Matthew Perry Made About His Time On Friends

The following article contains mentions of addiction and substance abuse.

Matthew Perry has admitted in a new one-off reunion on HBO Max that he used to "freak out" while filming "Friends" live.

Perry has previously admitted that he went through some rough times while filming the global smash hit. In a 2016 interview with BBC Radio 2, the actor confessed that he was "a little out of it" during certain seasons due to the addiction issues that sent him to rehab twice, per People. "I don't remember three years of it," Perry candidly stated, adding that his memories were hazy "between season 3 and 6."

Fans were worried about Perry when the first clips of the reunion were released, pointing out that his speech seemed slurred. But, as an inside source told The Sun, this was the result of an emergency dental surgery Perry underwent mere hours before the special was filmed. "Matthew turned up to the reunion and members of his team said that he had an emergency tooth procedure that day," they revealed, adding that the actor was "in pain" at the time. "That was said to impact his wellbeing and also how he was feeling."

Now the actor has spoken out about why he struggled while starring on the successful sitcom.