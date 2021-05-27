The Worst Current Judge On The Voice, According To 36% Of People

What makes NBC's "The Voice" better than other singing competition shows is arguably the franchise's celebrity judges. From Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's on (and off) air chemistry, to Kelly Clarkson's bubbly personality, to even John Legend's encouraging demeanor, "The Voice" has had a lot of well-chosen A-list stars to judge the series. These celebs are different from other shows, such as "American Idol" and "America's Got Talent," because the judges on the "Voice" actually coach and mentor their contestants.

However, with every success comes a downfall, like certain celebs who just didn't quite have the charisma needed for the show. Therefore, here at Nicki Swift decided to find out just which music icon didn't make the cut as one of "The Voice"'s judges, according to fans. In a 2021 survey, we asked close to 600 of people in the U.S. to name the worst current judge on "The Voice" and the answers were not what we expected!

Wondering who our readers said is the worst judge on the hit show? We've got the telling answers to our survey below. Keep reading to find out who is least liked and who fans named their favorite.