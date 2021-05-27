Diddy Is Causing A Huge Stir With A Photo He Just Posted Of Jennifer Lopez
There are interesting developments in the world of Jennifer Lopez. While the superstar appears to be living it up with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck in the wake of her split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez, another ex has just entered the chat.
Diddy (aka. Sean Combs) and Lopez dated for two and a half years after meeting on the set of a music video off her debut album in September 1999, per Billboard. They were a pretty hot item in the late '90s and early 2000s. When Lopez and Sean "Puffy" Combs (as he was known back then) met, they were both 30 years old. In December 1999, they were both arrested running away from a nightclub in Manhattan where a triple shooting occurred. The charges against JLo were dropped, however, Diddy's weren't, and he went on trial for bribery and gun possession, per HipHopDX. He was acquitted of all charges in January 2001, per ABC News.
That whole incident put a lot of strain on their relationship, but it didn't break them. At the time, Diddy told "Access Hollywood," (via HipHopDX) "It was a rough year and I just want her to be happy." Diddy was J-Lo's date to the 2000 Grammy Awards when she wore that infamous green Versace dress with the neckline cut down to there, per Daily Mail. However, by Valentine's Day 2001, Lopez and Diddy were done.
So, check out the Instagram Diddy just posted and you tell us what's going on.
Diddy's #TBT has everyone in a tizzy
Diddy posted a throwback photo of him holding hands with Lopez on his Instagram account on May 27. In the photo, he's wearing grey sweats from his Sean Jean line, and J-Lo outfitted casually in a white sweater, jeans, and flat sandals and carrying a stack of magazines. "#tbt," he captioned the post. Wow.
The upload immediately threw fans into a tailspin trying to figure out ... what it all means? Is Diddy throwing himself into the race for J-Lo's heart? The comments section of the photo is a who's who of hip hop, with Timbaland posting eye emojis, Keyshia Cole commenting "Tell ha, come on home baby," and songwriter Ester Dean writing, "Don't get me excited!!!!" Michael Strahan jumped in too, posting the emoji with the hand over face followed by two laughing emojis. Everyone's getting in on this one!
So what's the deal with the throwback photo? Is Diddy letting Ben Affleck know he was there first? Other commenters noted as much, commenting, "Stirring the pot we see!" and "Oh this is messy." The truth is, Diddy has always been complimentary of Lopez. In 2014, he called her famous backside a "work of art" after her "Booty" video was released, per Page Six. And in 2019, when J-Lo posted a photo to Instagram looking toned and fit, Diddy commented, "OMG," and Alex Rodriguez countered with "Lucky me."
But the timing of this is ... hmmm.