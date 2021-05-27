Diddy Is Causing A Huge Stir With A Photo He Just Posted Of Jennifer Lopez

There are interesting developments in the world of Jennifer Lopez. While the superstar appears to be living it up with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck in the wake of her split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez, another ex has just entered the chat.

Diddy (aka. Sean Combs) and Lopez dated for two and a half years after meeting on the set of a music video off her debut album in September 1999, per Billboard. They were a pretty hot item in the late '90s and early 2000s. When Lopez and Sean "Puffy" Combs (as he was known back then) met, they were both 30 years old. In December 1999, they were both arrested running away from a nightclub in Manhattan where a triple shooting occurred. The charges against JLo were dropped, however, Diddy's weren't, and he went on trial for bribery and gun possession, per HipHopDX. He was acquitted of all charges in January 2001, per ABC News.

That whole incident put a lot of strain on their relationship, but it didn't break them. At the time, Diddy told "Access Hollywood," (via HipHopDX) "It was a rough year and I just want her to be happy." Diddy was J-Lo's date to the 2000 Grammy Awards when she wore that infamous green Versace dress with the neckline cut down to there, per Daily Mail. However, by Valentine's Day 2001, Lopez and Diddy were done.

So, check out the Instagram Diddy just posted and you tell us what's going on.