Britney Spears Pays Tribute To Princess Diana

Britney Spears has been very active on Instagram lately, sharing various selfies, videos of herself dancing in her living room, and random pics that she finds inspiring on the internet. Spears' captions always seem to get the most attention, as fans have taken to questioning everything that the pop star writes, wondering if it's really her. Moreover, fans have found themselves looking for hidden messages or cries for help amid Spears' conservatorship battle, which has lasted more than two years now. Spears' latest post had the same effect.

On May 27, Spears decided to share an Instagram post about Princess Diana, who was killed in a car accident back in 1997. It's unclear what may have prompted Spears to share the photos — and pay tribute to Diana in the caption — but she is making headlines for her post nonetheless. The first photo that Spears shared was taken by Anwar Hussein. Diana can be seen wearing the Lover's Knot Tiara, with her signature blond hair placed perfectly around it. The picture was taken at a banquet that Diana attended with Prince Charles back in 1983. The second photo shared by Spears showed hundreds of people standing in the street.

Although Spears didn't write about either photo in her caption, she did have a lot to say about the people's princess. Keep reading for more.