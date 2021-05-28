Usher Is Expecting His Fourth Child. Here's What We Know

It seems Usher has a lot to be excited about these days. Along with getting ready to kick off his own self-titled Las Vegas residency, which is scheduled to start in July at Caesars Palace, he will also be expanding his family.

The "You Make Me Wanna" chart-topper has been dating his girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea, for several years, according to People. In 2020, the couple had their first child together, daughter Sovereign Bo. In a May interview with Extra, Usher explained the meaning behind the name they chose. "So, Sovereign, man, is such a beautiful word and name to me, you know, a supreme ruler is obviously the defined name," he said, adding, "She's definitely ruling the household, but Sovereign Bo — Bo is at the end of it, so [she's] my little 'reign-bo.'"

Prior to being in a relationship with Goicoechea, Usher was married to fashion stylist Tameka Foster, with whom he had two sons: Naviyd Ely and Usher V. (Tragically, Usher's stepson — Foster's 11-year-old son, Kile Glover, from her first marriage — died in 2012 after being struck by a jet ski, per Rolling Stone.)

Usher is now ready to have another child with Goicoechea. Keep reading to find out more.