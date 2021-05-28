Usher Is Expecting His Fourth Child. Here's What We Know
It seems Usher has a lot to be excited about these days. Along with getting ready to kick off his own self-titled Las Vegas residency, which is scheduled to start in July at Caesars Palace, he will also be expanding his family.
The "You Make Me Wanna" chart-topper has been dating his girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea, for several years, according to People. In 2020, the couple had their first child together, daughter Sovereign Bo. In a May interview with Extra, Usher explained the meaning behind the name they chose. "So, Sovereign, man, is such a beautiful word and name to me, you know, a supreme ruler is obviously the defined name," he said, adding, "She's definitely ruling the household, but Sovereign Bo — Bo is at the end of it, so [she's] my little 'reign-bo.'"
Prior to being in a relationship with Goicoechea, Usher was married to fashion stylist Tameka Foster, with whom he had two sons: Naviyd Ely and Usher V. (Tragically, Usher's stepson — Foster's 11-year-old son, Kile Glover, from her first marriage — died in 2012 after being struck by a jet ski, per Rolling Stone.)
Usher is now ready to have another child with Goicoechea. Keep reading to find out more.
Usher and Jenn Goicoechea celebrated their announcement at Nobu
On May 27, Usher hosted the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles — and he didn't come to play with his show-stopping performance. With a career spanning nearly three decades, the "U Remind Me" hitmaker took to the stage and reminded viewers as to why they should be splashing their cash and buying a ticket to see him in Las Vegas.
However, that wasn't the only thing that caught people's attention. At the event, Usher posed alongside his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea, who stunned in a black fitted gown that displayed her growing bump — surprise! The pair were photographed holding onto her stomach and announced they were expecting another child, eight months after welcoming their daughter, Sovereign Bo. The happy couple looked excited to be sharing the news with fans, and showed off their radiant smiles. "Wow, Usher is on a roll!" one user tweeted after their announcement.
As noted by the Daily Mail, the duo went for a "celebratory dinner" at Nobu once the secret was out. Congrats!