Why Billy Porter Felt 'Free' After Revealing His HIV-Positive Diagnosis

Billy Porter has opened up about how he feels after revealing his HIV-positive diagnosis to the world.

In a May 19 op-ed in The Hollywood Reporter announcing his HIV status, the "Pose" star explained why he concealed it from his family and fans for so long. "I have lived with that shame in silence for 14 years," the actor said, noting that he tried to "block it out" so that his career wouldn't be threatened. "HIV-positive, where I come from, growing up in the Pentecostal church with a very religious family, is God's punishment."

But quarantine "taught [him] a lot." "There's a whole generation that was here, and I stand on their shoulders," he observed. "I can be who I am in this space, at this time, because of the legacy that they left for me. So it's time to put my big boy pants on and talk." He also shared his mother's touching reaction. "You've been carrying this around for 14 years? Don't ever do this again," she told him. "I'm your mother, I love you no matter what."

"I hope this frees me so that I can experience real, unadulterated joy, so that I can experience peace, so that I can experience intimacy, so that I can have sex without shame," the actor concluded, stating he doesn't care what anyone thinks. "You're either with me or simply move out of the way."

Billy Porter has now elaborated on that "joy," appearing on "The Tonight Show" on May 27.